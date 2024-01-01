Cache-Control
Directives that affect the operation of caches.
Fastly reads this header from responses. It is defined by an external standard.
Fastly recommends the use of
Cache-Control as the primary means to control the behavior of our cache. For more information see our guide to cache freshness.
