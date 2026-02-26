Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業 優れたオンライン体験を支えるチーム ネットワークマップ 最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ 業界アナリストの声 Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価 ニュース 最新情報・企業ニュース プラットフォーム より高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォーム お客様事例 お客様のサクセスストリー イベント Fastly 関連イベントのお知らせ 採用情報 一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN) パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信 ライブストリーミング シームレスなライブストリーミング体験 ストリーミング動画 (VoD) 卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンス Media Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化 On-the-Fly Packager リアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化 Image Optimizer エッジで画像の高速処理を実現 ロードバランサー ルーティングをきめ細かくコントロール TLS 暗号化 トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減 Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続 IP アドレス IP アドレスを簡単に管理 HTTP/3 と QUIC 最新のプロトコル ドメインリサーチ API 即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出 Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF 環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューション ボット管理 効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロック DDoS Protection ビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減 API セキュリティ API エンドポイントを保護 Client-Side Protection クライアントサイド攻撃からの防御 AI ボット管理 AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティング アプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援します キーバリューストア 最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できます WebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム Enterprise Serverless オープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォーム AI セマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させます Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス プログラマブルキャッシュ 当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。 MCPサーバー AI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログ リアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析 Edge Observer トラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認 Domain Inspector ドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセス Origin Inspector オリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイト アラート サービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成 Log Explorer &amp; Insights 実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービス デリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポート ライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス 視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリング サポートプラン 一貫したワールドクラスのサポート マネージドCDN コントロールと柔軟性を最大化 マネージドセキュリティ プロによる Web アプリケーションの保護 カスタマーサポート Fastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア 魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング 新興メディア 新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューション デジタルパブリッシング リアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上 eコマース 大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンス ファイナンスサービス 統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護 ハイテク ビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップ トラベル &amp; サービス カスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供 オンライン教育 セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現 ゲーム 超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押し
インフラコストの削減 予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現 マルチクラウドの最適化 クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減 お客様の信頼 お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介 プライバシー保護 ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧ください サステナビリティダッシュボード Fastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

Fastly を無料でお試しください
開発者 今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？ Fast Forward 信頼性の高いインターネットの構築 開発ツール エッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム コミュニティ 世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加 サインアップ 無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由 高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポート クラウドパートナー クラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリット チャネルパートナー Fastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化 技術・統合パートナー パートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログイン Fastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセス パートナー登録 Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化 パートナーを見つける ニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメント Fastly の機能を最大限に活用 リソースライブラリ データシートやレポートなどをご覧ください Fastly Academy Fastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコース ラーニングセンター インターネットテクノロジーの詳細 ブログ 最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介 セキュリティ調査 セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査 Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンター お困りですか？ お問い合わせ お気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First

Delen Trance

Product Marketing Manager, Fastly

Dibakar Das

Senior Product Manager - Observability

オブザーバビリティプラットフォームプロダクト顧客事例

Modern companies manage dozens, if not hundreds, of domains, origins, and microservices across global infrastructure. When something breaks, locating the source is the first challenge, and without proactive alerting, teams are stuck in reactive mode: clicking through dashboards, checking services one by one, and waiting for customers to report problems. This increases Mean Time to Detect and Resolve (MTTD/MTTR), leading to lost revenue, burned-out engineers, and frustrated users. Alerts solve this by acting as an early warning system at the edge, catching anomalies before they escalate and telling you exactly what went wrong and where. With the right setup, those alerts integrate directly into your existing workflows (Slack, PagerDuty, Teams), notifying the right people instantly.

We're excited to announce a significant improvement to how alerts and notifications are surfaced in the Fastly control panel. Previously, customers had to navigate between multiple locations, check one place for support and maintenance notices, another for observability alerts, and then into billing settings for spend alerts. Today, we're bringing all of these alerts together into a centralized experience where you can access notifications with complete situational awareness.

The new notification drawer consolidates observability alerts, Fastly Service Advisories, and spend alerts into a single global side panel, accessible via one bell icon in the top navigation bar of every Fastly Control Panel page. Only active alerts are displayed, ensuring the panel remains actionable rather than cluttered with historical noise. Each alert surfaces key attributes such as timestamp, alert title, metric, and service name to give you immediate context without overwhelming detail. When you need to dig deeper, a single click takes you directly to the relevant source page: alert details for observability, message details for platform notices, or plan usage for spend alerts.

So, which alerts should you prioritize? Based on what the most operationally mature teams are tracking, here are the five essential alerts every engineering team should configure for performance today.

Total Traffic Volume

A sudden spike in requests could signal a viral moment, a bot attack, or a misconfigured client hammering your API. A sudden drop in requests is often the first sign of a major outage. Your site might be down, but if no one is requesting it, your origin won't even know. Tracking request volume gives you a baseline so you can detect anomalies. A 50% traffic drop on your checkout subdomain at 10 AM on Black Friday? That's not users taking a break. It's likely a DNS issue or a broken deployment, and you want to know immediately.

Total Bandwidth & Changes

Bandwidth is a direct indicator of both user engagement and cost. Unexpected spikes can signal unexpected bandwidth consumption from misconfigurations, abuse, or malicious traffic. On the other hand, unexpected drops often mirror request drops and can indicate availability issues, origin failures, or misconfigurations preventing content from being delivered. For teams focused on cost optimization, bandwidth alerts are critical for two reasons: catching inefficiencies that inflate your bill before month-end, and identifying drops that may point to lost traffic and revenue.

4xx Client Side Errors

Your service may be showing 4xx errors, which indicate problems with how users are accessing your service. A sudden increase in 404 Not Found errors could mean a broken link or a larger infrastructure problem. Your customers are being led to a sad and empty 404 page. A spike in 403s, where a request is denied access, could indicate an overly aggressive WAF rule blocking legitimate users. If you see an uptick in 429 error codes, that could mean you're unintentionally throttling real customers.

5xx Server Side Errors

If you find 5xx errors, those indicate a server-side issue where your origin is failing. For those managing multiple origins, 502 and 504 errors often mean that your origin is unreachable or timing out. These backend errors have the potential to cascade into system-wide outages. Even a small percentage of 5xx errors can erode user trust and impact SEO rankings. For example, your primary origin in the Eastern US starts throwing 503s, and your European users are the first affected. An alert tells you which origin and which region in seconds. You can locate these errors before another tool does, because the edge is closer to the user.

DDoS Attacks

DDoS attacks don't announce themselves politely. They overwhelm your infrastructure with illegitimate traffic, crowding out real users. By the time your origin notices, it may already be buckling under load. The Fastly platform detects those attacks and mitigates them before you are affected, but DDoS detection alerts still give you the earliest possible warning, as well as historical stats to understand or detect trends. Tracking DDoS attempts over time also helps you understand your threat landscape and justify security investments.

Spend Alerts

While tracking traffic and bandwidth helps you prevent issues for your users, Spend Alerts help you avoid "bill shock" and financial surprises. By setting granular thresholds, you transform your billing from a month-end surprise into a proactive diagnostic tool. Seeing your daily burn rate double by lunchtime isn't just an accounting quirk; it’s an early warning that your infrastructure is scaling inefficiently or your resources are being mismanaged.

Correlation accelerates root cause analysis

Each alert on its own is valuable, but the real power emerges when you deploy them together as an interconnected early-warning system. When an incident occurs, it rarely presents itself cleanly. Instead of a single flashing red light, you get a cascade of symptoms. Real efficiency happens when you can correlate signals:

  • Traffic spike + 5xx spike + bandwidth spike = Likely an event overwhelming your origin, or a DDoS attack. Respond by trying to scale origin capacity or activate mitigation rules.

  • Traffic drop + 4xx spike (404s) = A broken deployment might have removed a critical route, or a DNS misconfiguration is sending users to the wrong place. Rolling back the deployment or checking DNS propagation can help mitigate the issue. 

  • DDoS alert + 5xx spike + no bandwidth increase = An application-layer attack may be exhausting your origin's resources without consuming much bandwidth. You can activate rate limiting or block malicious IPs.

Your Edge Sees Everything First – Let It Tell You What Matters

In complex, distributed environments, the edge is your best vantage point. Without alerts surfacing signals in real time, your team is left piecing together the puzzle manually, jumping between dashboards, querying logs, and burning precious minutes while users churn. Proactive alerting reduces this cognitive load by telling you exactly what's wrong and where, transforming hours (or days) of firefighting into minutes of focused response. 

The business case is simple: faster incident detection leads to higher availability, which drives better user experiences and ultimately protects revenue. Configuring these alerts takes minutes, but the payoff lasts as long as your infrastructure runs. You can configure most of these alerts by navigating to Observability > Alert definitions. For Spend alerts, navigate to Account > Billing > Spend Alerts.

Get Started: Configure Your Essential Fastly Alerts Today

Get started by configuring your first alert today, and access all of your notifications from anywhere in the control panel by clicking the bell icon on the right-hand side of each page.

始める準備はできましたか?

ぜひご連絡ください
専門家に相談する