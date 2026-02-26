Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業情報優れたオンライン体験を支えるチームネットワークマップ最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ業界アナリストの声Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価ニュース最新情報・企業ニュースプラットフォームより高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォームお客様事例お客様のサクセスストリーイベントFastly 関連イベントのお知らせ採用情報一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN)パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信ライブストリーミングシームレスなライブストリーミング体験ストリーミング動画 (VoD)卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンスMedia Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化On-the-Fly Packagerリアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化Image Optimizerエッジで画像の高速処理を実現ロードバランサールーティングをきめ細かくコントロールTLS 暗号化トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続IP アドレスIP アドレスを簡単に管理HTTP/3 と QUIC最新のプロトコルドメインリサーチ API即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出Object Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューションボット管理効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロックDDoS Protectionビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減API セキュリティAPI エンドポイントを保護Client-Side Protectionクライアントサイド攻撃からの防御AI ボット管理AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティングアプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援しますキーバリューストア最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できますWebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムEnterprise Serverlessオープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォームAIセマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させますObject Storage送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセスプログラマブルキャッシュ当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。MCPサーバーAI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログリアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析Edge Observerトラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認Domain InspectorドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセスOrigin Inspectorオリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイトアラートサービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成Log Explorer &amp; Insights実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービスデリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポートライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリングサポートプラン一貫したワールドクラスのサポートマネージドCDNコントロールと柔軟性を最大化マネージドセキュリティプロによる Web アプリケーションの保護カスタマーサポートFastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング新興メディア新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューションデジタルパブリッシングリアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上小売業およびeコマース大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンスファイナンスサービス統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護ハイテクビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップトラベル &amp; サービスカスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供オンライン教育セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現ゲーム超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押しiGaming高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現マルチクラウドの最適化クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減お客様の信頼お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介プライバシー保護ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧くださいサステナビリティダッシュボードFastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

無料アカウントの登録
開発者今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？Fast Forward信頼性の高いインターネットの構築開発ツールエッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール開発者 SDKFastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラムコミュニティ世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加サインアップ無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポートクラウドパートナークラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリットチャネルパートナーFastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化技術・統合パートナーパートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログインFastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセスパートナー登録Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化パートナーを見つけるニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメントFastly の機能を最大限に活用リソースライブラリデータシートやレポートなどをご覧くださいFastly AcademyFastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコースラーニングセンターインターネットテクノロジーの詳細ブログ最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介セキュリティ調査セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンターお困りですか？お問い合わせお気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

Alerts Just Got Easier to Find – Here Are 6 to Set Up First

Delen Trance

Product Marketing Manager, Fastly

Dibakar Das

Senior Product Manager - Observability

オブザーバビリティプラットフォームプロダクト顧客事例

Modern companies manage dozens, if not hundreds, of domains, origins, and microservices across global infrastructure. When something breaks, locating the source is the first challenge, and without proactive alerting, teams are stuck in reactive mode: clicking through dashboards, checking services one by one, and waiting for customers to report problems. This increases Mean Time to Detect and Resolve (MTTD/MTTR), leading to lost revenue, burned-out engineers, and frustrated users. Alerts solve this by acting as an early warning system at the edge, catching anomalies before they escalate and telling you exactly what went wrong and where. With the right setup, those alerts integrate directly into your existing workflows (Slack, PagerDuty, Teams), notifying the right people instantly.

We're excited to announce a significant improvement to how alerts and notifications are surfaced in the Fastly control panel. Previously, customers had to navigate between multiple locations, check one place for support and maintenance notices, another for observability alerts, and then into billing settings for spend alerts. Today, we're bringing all of these alerts together into a centralized experience where you can access notifications with complete situational awareness.

The new notification drawer consolidates observability alerts, Fastly Service Advisories, and spend alerts into a single global side panel, accessible via one bell icon in the top navigation bar of every Fastly Control Panel page. Only active alerts are displayed, ensuring the panel remains actionable rather than cluttered with historical noise. Each alert surfaces key attributes such as timestamp, alert title, metric, and service name to give you immediate context without overwhelming detail. When you need to dig deeper, a single click takes you directly to the relevant source page: alert details for observability, message details for platform notices, or plan usage for spend alerts.

So, which alerts should you prioritize? Based on what the most operationally mature teams are tracking, here are the five essential alerts every engineering team should configure for performance today.

Total Traffic Volume

A sudden spike in requests could signal a viral moment, a bot attack, or a misconfigured client hammering your API. A sudden drop in requests is often the first sign of a major outage. Your site might be down, but if no one is requesting it, your origin won't even know. Tracking request volume gives you a baseline so you can detect anomalies. A 50% traffic drop on your checkout subdomain at 10 AM on Black Friday? That's not users taking a break. It's likely a DNS issue or a broken deployment, and you want to know immediately.

Total Bandwidth & Changes

Bandwidth is a direct indicator of both user engagement and cost. Unexpected spikes can signal unexpected bandwidth consumption from misconfigurations, abuse, or malicious traffic. On the other hand, unexpected drops often mirror request drops and can indicate availability issues, origin failures, or misconfigurations preventing content from being delivered. For teams focused on cost optimization, bandwidth alerts are critical for two reasons: catching inefficiencies that inflate your bill before month-end, and identifying drops that may point to lost traffic and revenue.

4xx Client Side Errors

Your service may be showing 4xx errors, which indicate problems with how users are accessing your service. A sudden increase in 404 Not Found errors could mean a broken link or a larger infrastructure problem. Your customers are being led to a sad and empty 404 page. A spike in 403s, where a request is denied access, could indicate an overly aggressive WAF rule blocking legitimate users. If you see an uptick in 429 error codes, that could mean you're unintentionally throttling real customers.

5xx Server Side Errors

If you find 5xx errors, those indicate a server-side issue where your origin is failing. For those managing multiple origins, 502 and 504 errors often mean that your origin is unreachable or timing out. These backend errors have the potential to cascade into system-wide outages. Even a small percentage of 5xx errors can erode user trust and impact SEO rankings. For example, your primary origin in the Eastern US starts throwing 503s, and your European users are the first affected. An alert tells you which origin and which region in seconds. You can locate these errors before another tool does, because the edge is closer to the user.

DDoS Attacks

DDoS attacks don't announce themselves politely. They overwhelm your infrastructure with illegitimate traffic, crowding out real users. By the time your origin notices, it may already be buckling under load. The Fastly platform detects those attacks and mitigates them before you are affected, but DDoS detection alerts still give you the earliest possible warning, as well as historical stats to understand or detect trends. Tracking DDoS attempts over time also helps you understand your threat landscape and justify security investments.

Spend Alerts

While tracking traffic and bandwidth helps you prevent issues for your users, Spend Alerts help you avoid "bill shock" and financial surprises. By setting granular thresholds, you transform your billing from a month-end surprise into a proactive diagnostic tool. Seeing your daily burn rate double by lunchtime isn't just an accounting quirk; it’s an early warning that your infrastructure is scaling inefficiently or your resources are being mismanaged.

Correlation accelerates root cause analysis

Each alert on its own is valuable, but the real power emerges when you deploy them together as an interconnected early-warning system. When an incident occurs, it rarely presents itself cleanly. Instead of a single flashing red light, you get a cascade of symptoms. Real efficiency happens when you can correlate signals:

  • Traffic spike + 5xx spike + bandwidth spike = Likely an event overwhelming your origin, or a DDoS attack. Respond by trying to scale origin capacity or activate mitigation rules.

  • Traffic drop + 4xx spike (404s) = A broken deployment might have removed a critical route, or a DNS misconfiguration is sending users to the wrong place. Rolling back the deployment or checking DNS propagation can help mitigate the issue. 

  • DDoS alert + 5xx spike + no bandwidth increase = An application-layer attack may be exhausting your origin's resources without consuming much bandwidth. You can activate rate limiting or block malicious IPs.

Your Edge Sees Everything First – Let It Tell You What Matters

In complex, distributed environments, the edge is your best vantage point. Without alerts surfacing signals in real time, your team is left piecing together the puzzle manually, jumping between dashboards, querying logs, and burning precious minutes while users churn. Proactive alerting reduces this cognitive load by telling you exactly what's wrong and where, transforming hours (or days) of firefighting into minutes of focused response. 

The business case is simple: faster incident detection leads to higher availability, which drives better user experiences and ultimately protects revenue. Configuring these alerts takes minutes, but the payoff lasts as long as your infrastructure runs. You can configure most of these alerts by navigating to Observability > Alert definitions. For Spend alerts, navigate to Account > Billing > Spend Alerts.

Get Started: Configure Your Essential Fastly Alerts Today

Get started by configuring your first alert today, and access all of your notifications from anywhere in the control panel by clicking the bell icon on the right-hand side of each page.

Fastly を試してみませんか？

ぜひご連絡ください
お問い合わせ