Botnets turn large numbers of compromised devices into coordinated infrastructure for cyberattacks. Attackers can use them to overwhelm applications with distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) traffic, automate credential attacks , scrape valuable content, commit fraud, scan for vulnerabilities, and consume application resources at scale.

This creates quite a challenge for defenders: botnet traffic doesn't necessarily come from a single suspicious IP address or behave like an obvious script. Modern attacks can be distributed across thousands of endpoints and designed to resemble legitimate users.

The best botnet protection therefore requires a multi-pronged approach. Organizations should look for a combination of bot detection, DDoS mitigation, web application and API protection, behavioral analysis, rate limiting, threat intelligence, and real-time visibility.

What are botnets?

A botnet is a network of internet-connected devices that have been compromised or are under the control of attackers. Attackers coordinate these devices to perform activities at a scale that would be difficult to achieve from a single machine.

Individual devices in a botnet are often called bots. They can include computers and servers as well as routers, cameras, IoT devices, and other internet-connected systems.

Botnets can be used for:

DDoS attacks

Credential stuffing and account takeover attempts

Vulnerability scanning

Spam and phishing campaigns

Automated fraud

Web and data scraping

Inventory hoarding

Malware distribution

Ad and click fraud

Brute-force attacks

Botnets are particularly useful for attackers because malicious requests can originate from many different IP addresses. Blocking a single address (or even hundreds of addresses) may have little effect on well-distributed botnet attack.

The botnet threat landscape

Botnet attacks are becoming more difficult to address with static security controls alone.

Traditional protections frequently rely on signatures, IP reputation, or simple rate limits. Those techniques remain useful, but sophisticated automation can rotate IP addresses, distribute requests, imitate browser behavior, and alter attack patterns to make malicious traffic harder to distinguish from legitimate users.

Botnets also support several distinct categories of attack, further complicating the issue:

Volumetric DDoS attacks attempt to overwhelm network capacity with enormous amounts of traffic.

Application-layer DDoS attacks target websites, APIs, search functions, login pages, or other resource-intensive endpoints. Because the requests may resemble legitimate HTTP traffic, these attacks can be harder to identify.

Credential attacks automate attempts to log into accounts using stolen usernames and passwords.

Scraping attacks collect product data, pricing, proprietary content, or other information at machine speed.

Transactional abuse can automate purchases, inventory hoarding, account creation, or other business processes.

Distributed automation makes these activities harder to stop by spreading requests across many clients.

As automation becomes more sophisticated, botnet protection must understand behavior and context, not simply whether a request came from a previously identified malicious address.

Why is botnet protection necessary?

Botnet activity can affect more than security. It can create direct business and operational consequences. Reason to invest in botnet protection include:

Protect application availability

A DDoS botnet may generate enough requests to slow an application or make it unavailable altogether. Protection needs to identify and mitigate attack traffic before critical infrastructure becomes overwhelmed.

Protect customer accounts

Botnets can distribute credential-stuffing attempts across many IP addresses, making conventional IP-based rate limiting less effective.

Reduce infrastructure costs

Even when bot traffic doesn't cause an outage, applications still need resources to process it. Automated traffic can consume bandwidth, application servers, databases, APIs, and third-party services.

Protect business data

Scraping botnets can systematically collect pricing, product information, proprietary content, or other valuable data.

Preserve accurate analytics

Large quantities of automated traffic can distort page views,and negatively impact conversion rates, advertising metrics, and other analytics organizations use to make business decisions.

Protect the customer experience

Security controls themselves can cause problems if they repeatedly challenge or block legitimate users. Effective botnet protection must be able to distinguish malicious automation from humans and approved bots while minimizing unnecessary friction.

Key considerations for evaluating botnet protection solutions

You can use the following considerations for evaluating botnet protection solutions.

1. Bot detection techniques

Look beyond basic IP reputation. More advanced systems combine signals like:

Behavioral analysis

Machine learning

Device and browser characteristics

TLS and network fingerprints

Client-side signals

Known-bot verification

IP and reputation intelligence

Request patterns

Traffic anomalies

Using multiple signals can make it harder for attackers to defeat protection by changing a single characteristic.

2. Distributed attack detection

A botnet is distributed, so ‘per-IP’ thresholds alone aren't enough.

Look for technology capable of recognizing coordinated behavior across large groups of clients.

3. DDoS protection

Bot management and DDoS protection solve overlapping but different problems.

Bot management focuses on identifying and controlling automated clients. DDoS protection focuses on maintaining availability when an attacker attempts to overwhelm network or application resources.

For comprehensive botnet defense, evaluate protection at both layers 3/4 and layer 7 where your architecture requires it.

4. Application and API protection

Modern botnets don't only attack websites.

APIs, mobile backends, login services, search endpoints, checkout flows, and other application interfaces can all be targets. Make sure the solution protects the application surfaces that actually matter to your business.

5. Response options

Blocking shouldn't be the only possible response.

Useful controls can include:

Allow

Block

Rate limit

Challenge

CAPTCHA or proof-of-human checks

Log and monitor

Custom rules

A graduated response helps organizations deal differently with obviously malicious bots, suspicious clients, known search crawlers, AI agents, and legitimate users.

6. False-positive management

Aggressive bot protection is counterproductive if it blocks customers.

Evaluate whether security teams can understand why traffic was classified as automated, tune rules, create exceptions, and monitor the effect of changes.

7. Edge-based mitigation

Stopping malicious requests before they reach the origin can reduce application load and limit an attacker's ability to consume backend resources. This becomes especially important during high-volume attacks.

8. Visibility and analytics

Security teams should be able to see what automated traffic is doing. Look for detailed logs, dashboards, bot classifications, attack information, and integration with existing observability or SIEM tools.

Top botnet protection tools

1. Fastly Bot Management and DDoS Protection

Fastly provides multiple security layers that can work together against botnet-driven threats, including Bot Management, Next-Gen WAF , and DDoS Protection.

Fastly Bot Management identifies automated traffic and provides controls for reducing unwanted bot activity. Fastly supports both pre-cache and post-cache inspection. Pre-cache inspection evaluates requests before the cache, while post-cache inspection works with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF on traffic headed toward the origin. Organizations can use both approaches for broader coverage.

Capabilities include AI bot detection, known-bot identification, advanced client-side detection in supported deployments, client challenges, and configurable responses.

Fastly is a great fit for: Organizations wanting bot management integrated with CDN, WAF, DDoS mitigation, and edge delivery.

2. Cloudflare Bot Management

Cloudflare combines bot management with its global network, WAF, Workers, and DDoS protection.

Cloudflare Enterprise Bot Management generates a bot score from 1 to 99 for each request, which customers can incorporate into WAF rules or Workers logic. Multiple detection engines contribute to that score.

Cloudflare also provides automated DDoS mitigation covering layers 3/4 and layer 7.

Good for: Organizations looking for integrated CDN, bot, DDoS, networking, and application-security capabilities.

3. AWS WAF Bot Control and AWS Shield

AWS offers botnet-related protection through several complementary services.

AWS WAF Bot Control can monitor, block, rate limit, or challenge bots. Its targeted protection uses techniques including browser interrogation, TLS fingerprinting, behavioral heuristics, and machine learning to identify more sophisticated automation.

For DDoS attacks, AWS provides DDoS protection capabilities through AWS WAF and AWS Shield. Shield Advanced can work with AWS WAF to automatically mitigate application-layer DDoS attacks by creating and managing WAF rules in response to detected attacks.

Good for: Applications already built extensively on AWS infrastructure.

4. F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense

F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense focuses on identifying malicious automation across web applications, mobile applications, and APIs.

F5 positions the product around distinguishing humans, approved AI agents, and malicious automation using behavioral and other signals. Its current offering also emphasizes detection and management of emerging agentic AI traffic.

F5 additionally offers cloud-delivered, hardware, software, and hybrid DDoS mitigation options for layers 3/4 and layer 7.

Good for: Enterprises that need bot defense across complex web, mobile, API, cloud, and hybrid environments.

5. Akamai Bot Manager

Akamai is a long-established CDN and application-security provider with bot management capabilities designed to distinguish legitimate automation from malicious bots.

Bot Manager is commonly considered alongside Akamai's broader application-security and DDoS portfolio, making it particularly relevant for organizations already delivering and securing applications through Akamai.

Good for: Large enterprises with global applications and existing Akamai security or delivery deployments.

Botnet protection tools comparison chart

The following provides key capabilities comparisons across botnet protection vendors.

Vendor Bot protection DDoS protection WAF / app security Notable approach Good fit for Fastly Fastly Bot Management Fastly DDoS Protection Next-Gen WAF Edge-based bot detection with pre- and post-cache deployment options Performance-sensitive web apps, APIs, ecommerce, media for enterprises across industries Cloudflare Bot Management Integrated L3/4 and L7 DDoS mitigation Cloudflare WAF Per-request bot scoring and large-network threat signals Integrated CDN and security deployments AWS AWS WAF Bot Control AWS Shield / AWS WAF DDoS protection AWS WAF Common and targeted bot detection with behavioral and ML techniques AWS-centric architectures F5 Distributed Cloud Bot Defense Distributed Cloud DDoS Mitigation and other F5 products Distributed Cloud WAAP Behavioral bot and agent detection across web, mobile, and APIs Enterprise and hybrid environments Akamai Bot Manager Akamai DDoS portfolio App & API Protector / related products Bot management integrated into a large edge-security platform Large global enterprises





How Fastly can help

Fastly approaches botnet protection as part of a broader edge-security architecture rather than relying on one detection mechanism.

Detect unwanted bots at the edge

Fastly Bot Management can inspect requests before the caching layer, enabling organizations to manage automated access to both cached and uncached resources. Fastly also supports post-cache inspection alongside the Next-Gen WAF for origin-bound traffic.

That gives organizations flexibility to determine where bot detection should happen based on what they're protecting.

Protect applications with Next-Gen WAF

Fastly's Next-Gen WAF adds application-layer protection that can complement bot detection. This is important because botnets frequently exploit legitimate application functionality rather than simply flooding a network connection.

Combining WAF and bot-management signals can help organizations address automated application attacks while maintaining access for legitimate users.

Defend availability with DDoS protection

Botnets remain a major source of DDoS attacks, making DDoS mitigation another important layer. Rather than asking whether an attack is a "bot attack" or a "DDoS attack," organizations can build controls that address both automated behavior and attempts to overwhelm infrastructure.

Keep malicious traffic away from the origin

Fastly's edge architecture allows security decisions to happen before unwanted traffic reaches backend applications. For origin-intensive workloads, reducing unnecessary bot requests can protect compute and database resources as well as application performance.

Identify different types of automation

Not every bot should be blocked. Search crawlers, monitoring tools, business partners, AI crawlers, and other automated clients may have legitimate reasons to access an application. Fastly Bot Management includes AI bot detection and mechanisms for identifying automated traffic, allowing organizations to apply policies based on the type of automation they encounter.

Combine security with delivery

Bot mitigation doesn't operate independently from application performance. Security controls that introduce excessive latency or challenges can create their own user-experience problems.

Fastly brings CDN, caching, edge delivery, bot management, DDoS mitigation, and web application security into the same edge platform. That allows organizations to make security decisions closer to users while protecting backend infrastructure.

For organizations evaluating botnet protection, the goal shouldn't simply be to block more bots. It should be to accurately distinguish malicious automation from legitimate traffic, mitigate attacks before they consume critical resources, and preserve application performance for real users.

Fastly's combination of Bot Management, Next-Gen WAF, DDoS Protection, edge delivery, and real-time visibility provides a layered approach for doing exactly that.