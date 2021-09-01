Origin Inspector Historical API
Origin Inspector provides a JSON-formatted historical API for visibility into responses delivered from your origin servers to Fastly. The API offers a standardized set of data to report in minutely, hourly or daily granularity on every origin response, byte, and status code received by a specified service.
IMPORTANT: Origin Inspector is an optional upgrade to Fastly service plans and must be enabled for each service using the enablement API.
Query options
When the
start or
end parameters specify a date without a time, the time component will be set to 00:00. To specify a different time, use a Unix timestamp or an expression such as
start=2021-01-01%2008:00&end=2021-01-02%2008:00
If
start is omitted, the time range will start at a point determined by the value of
downsample:
?downsample=day: one month ago
?downsample=hour: one day ago
?downsample=minute: 30 minutes ago
If you define values for all of the
start,
end, and
downsamples parameters you can accidentally ask for a very large data set.
IMPORTANT: All absolute time references in the historical API are expressed in UTC.
Examples
Returns origin response counts for service
abc123, summed by day, for the first week of September 2021:
/metrics/origins/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01&end=2021-09-08&downsample=day&metric=responses
Returns the count of 200 and 204 status codes emitted by origins for service
abc123, summed by minute, for the first 8 hours of September 2021:
/metrics/origins/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01T00:00:00&end=2021-09-02T08:00:00&downsample=minute&metric=status_200,status_201
Returns the count of 5xx status codes emitted by origins for service
abc123 on the first day of September 2021, with one timeseries per unique origin host:
/metrics/origins/services/abc123?start=2021-09-01&end=2021-09-02&metric=status_5xx&group_by=host
Data latency
As a general rule, data with minute, hour, and day resolution will each be delayed by approximately 10 to 15 minutes due to the time it takes to collect and process historical data. Therefore time periods that are yet to complete or have only recently ended may return data that is yet to fully count all traffic for that period.
Error format
Error responses have the
Content-Type header set to
application/problem+json. The error response body will include:
type(string): A URL that includes additional, human-readable information about this error type.
title(string): A short name for the error type.
status(integer): The HTTP status code.
detail(string): A human-readable description of the specific error.
errors(array): A list of individual errors, where multiple errors have occurred.
An example error can be seen below:
{ "type": "https://fastly.help/metrics/validation-error", "title": "Request parameters were invalid.", "status": 400, "errors": [ { "property": "metric", "reason": "Unrecognized metric names: 'my_metric', 'my_metric2'" } ], "detail": "Parameters with invalid values: 'metric'"}
Data model
dimensions
|object
|The unique combination of dimensions associated with this timeseries.
meta
|object
|Meta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.
msg
|string
|If the query was not successful, this will provide a string that explains why.
status
|string
|Whether or not we were able to successfully execute the query.
values
|array
|An array of values representing the metric values at each point in time. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
datacenter
|string
|The POP from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across POPs.
host
|string
|The origin host from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across origin hosts.
region
|string
|The geographic region from which the edge responses in this data entry were delivered. If unspecified, results are aggregated across regions.
Entry data model
dimensions
|object
|The unique combination of dimensions associated with this timeseries.
values
|array
|An array of values representing the metric values at each point in time. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
Values data model
The results of the query, optionally filtered and grouped over the requested timespan.
all_latency_0_to_1ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_10000_to_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_1000_to_5000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_100_to_250ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_10_to_50ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_1_to_5ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_250_to_500ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_5000_to_10000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_500_to_1000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_50_to_100ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_5_to_10ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_latency_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Number of body bytes received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Number of header bytes received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_responses
|integer
|Number of responses received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) received for origin requests made by all sources.
all_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.
compute_latency_0_to_1ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_10000_to_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_1000_to_5000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_100_to_250ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_10_to_50ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_1_to_5ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_250_to_500ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_5000_to_10000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_500_to_1000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_50_to_100ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_5_to_10ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_latency_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Number of body bytes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Number of header bytes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_responses
|integer
|Number of responses for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) for origin received by the Compute platform.
compute_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.
latency_0_to_1ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond.
latency_10000_to_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds.
latency_1000_to_5000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds.
latency_100_to_250ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds.
latency_10_to_50ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds.
latency_1_to_5ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds.
latency_250_to_500ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds.
latency_5000_to_10000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds.
latency_500_to_1000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds.
latency_50_to_100ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds.
latency_5_to_10ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds.
latency_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Number of body bytes from origin.
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Number of header bytes from origin.
responses
|integer
|Number of responses from origin.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes delivered from origin.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) from origin.
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) from origin.
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) from origin.
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered from origin.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) from origin.
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) from origin.
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) from origin.
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered from origin.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) from origin.
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) from origin.
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) from origin.
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) from origin.
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) from origin.
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) from origin.
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered from origin.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) from origin.
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) from origin.
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) from origin.
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) from origin.
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) from origin.
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) from origin.
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered from origin.
waf_latency_0_to_1ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_10000_to_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_1000_to_5000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_100_to_250ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_10_to_50ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_1_to_5ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_250_to_500ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_5000_to_10000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_500_to_1000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_50_to_100ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_5_to_10ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_latency_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Number of body bytes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Number of header bytes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_responses
|integer
|Number of responses received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
waf_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.
