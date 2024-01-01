Origin Inspector Real-time API

all_latency_0_to_1ms integer Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_10000_to_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_1000_to_5000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_100_to_250ms integer Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_10_to_50ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_1_to_5ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_250_to_500ms integer Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_5000_to_10000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_500_to_1000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_50_to_100ms integer Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_5_to_10ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_latency_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_resp_body_bytes integer Number of body bytes received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_resp_header_bytes integer Number of header bytes received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_responses integer Number of responses received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_200 integer Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_204 integer Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_206 integer Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_301 integer Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_302 integer Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_304 integer Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_400 integer Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_401 integer Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_403 integer Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_404 integer Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_416 integer Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_429 integer Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_500 integer Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_501 integer Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_502 integer Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_503 integer Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_504 integer Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_505 integer Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) received for origin requests made by all sources.

all_status_5xx integer Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes received for origin requests made by all sources.

compute_latency_0_to_1ms integer Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_10000_to_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_1000_to_5000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_100_to_250ms integer Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_10_to_50ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_1_to_5ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_250_to_500ms integer Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_5000_to_10000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_500_to_1000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_50_to_100ms integer Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_5_to_10ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_latency_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_body_bytes integer Number of body bytes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_header_bytes integer Number of header bytes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_responses integer Number of responses for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_200 integer Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_204 integer Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_206 integer Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_301 integer Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_302 integer Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_304 integer Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_400 integer Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_401 integer Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_403 integer Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_404 integer Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_416 integer Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_429 integer Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_500 integer Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_501 integer Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_502 integer Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_503 integer Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_504 integer Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_505 integer Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) for origin received by the Compute platform.

compute_status_5xx integer Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes for origin received by the Compute platform.

latency_0_to_1ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond.

latency_10000_to_60000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds.

latency_1000_to_5000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds.

latency_100_to_250ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds.

latency_10_to_50ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds.

latency_1_to_5ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds.

latency_250_to_500ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds.

latency_5000_to_10000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds.

latency_500_to_1000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds.

latency_50_to_100ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds.

latency_5_to_10ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds.

latency_60000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above.

resp_body_bytes integer Number of body bytes from origin.

resp_header_bytes integer Number of header bytes from origin.

responses integer Number of responses from origin.

status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes delivered from origin.

status_200 integer Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) from origin.

status_204 integer Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) from origin.

status_206 integer Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) from origin.

status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered from origin.

status_301 integer Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) from origin.

status_302 integer Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) from origin.

status_304 integer Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) from origin.

status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered from origin.

status_400 integer Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) from origin.

status_401 integer Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) from origin.

status_403 integer Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) from origin.

status_404 integer Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) from origin.

status_416 integer Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) from origin.

status_429 integer Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) from origin.

status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered from origin.

status_500 integer Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) from origin.

status_501 integer Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) from origin.

status_502 integer Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) from origin.

status_503 integer Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) from origin.

status_504 integer Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) from origin.

status_505 integer Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) from origin.

status_5xx integer Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered from origin.

waf_latency_0_to_1ms integer Number of responses with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_10000_to_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10,000 and 60,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_1000_to_5000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1,000 and 5,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_100_to_250ms integer Number of responses with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_10_to_50ms integer Number of responses with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_1_to_5ms integer Number of responses with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_250_to_500ms integer Number of responses with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_5000_to_10000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5,000 and 10,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_500_to_1000ms integer Number of responses with latency between 500 and 1,000 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_50_to_100ms integer Number of responses with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_5_to_10ms integer Number of responses with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_latency_60000ms integer Number of responses with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_resp_body_bytes integer Number of body bytes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_resp_header_bytes integer Number of header bytes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_responses integer Number of responses received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" status codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_200 integer Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_204 integer Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_206 integer Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_301 integer Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_302 integer Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_304 integer Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_400 integer Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_401 integer Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_403 integer Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_404 integer Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_416 integer Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_429 integer Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_500 integer Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_501 integer Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_502 integer Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_503 integer Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_504 integer Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.

waf_status_505 integer Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) received for origin requests made by the Fastly WAF.