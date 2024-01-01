Diff
See the line-by-line changes in configuration between two different versions of a service.
Data model
diff
|string
|The differences between two specified service versions. Returns the full config if the version configurations are identical.
format
|string
|The format the diff is being returned in (
text,
html or
html_simple).
from
|integer
|The version number being diffed from.
to
|integer
|The version number being diffed to.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)