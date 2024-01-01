  1. Home
Diff

See the line-by-line changes in configuration between two different versions of a service.

Data model

diffstringThe differences between two specified service versions. Returns the full config if the version configurations are identical.
formatstringThe format the diff is being returned in (text, html or html_simple).
fromintegerThe version number being diffed from.
tointegerThe version number being diffed to.

Endpoints

Diff two service versions

GET/service/service_id/diff/from/from_version_id/to/to_version_id

