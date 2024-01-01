  1. Home
WARNING: These endpoints are deprecated and no longer return up-to-date information about the Fastly API. The data reported by these endpoints reflects the documented state of the API as of 23:59 UTC on 8 September 2020. For a description of our API in a structured data format, consider using our Postman collection. Responses from the deprecated endpoints include a Sunset header.

Documentation of the endpoints that return the Fastly API Documentation.

Endpoints

Get Fastly API docs as structured data

Deprecated

GET/docs

Get API docs for a single subject

Deprecated

GET/docs/subject/subject

Get API docs matching a section filter

Deprecated

GET/docs/section/section

