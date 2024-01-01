Public IP List

To help you manage firewall rules for connections from Fastly to your origin, we provide access to the list of Fastly's assigned IP ranges. Changes to this list will be announced in advance as an "IP address announcement" along with other service announcements to our status page, which you can subscribe to. This list is exhaustive and includes all Fastly-owned IP ranges, so any client connections, log streaming reports, and origin connections should use these addresses.

Data model

addresses array Fastly's IPv4 ranges. ipv6_addresses array Fastly's IPv6 ranges.

Endpoints