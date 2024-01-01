  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. WAF 2020

Firewalls

A firewall represents a configuration of a Web Application Firewall (WAF) on a service. A firewall has many firewall versions through which you can manage rules.

Data model

disabledbooleanThe status of the firewall. [Default false]
prefetch_conditionstringName of the corresponding condition object.
responsestringName of the corresponding response object.
service_version_numberintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.
typestringResource type. [Default waf_firewall]
active_rules_fastly_block_countintegerThe number of active Fastly rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_fastly_log_countintegerThe number of active Fastly rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_fastly_score_countintegerThe number of active Fastly rules set to score on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_block_countintegerThe number of active OWASP rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_log_countintegerThe number of active OWASP rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_score_countintegerThe number of active OWASP rules set to score on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_trustwave_block_countintegerThe number of active Trustwave rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_trustwave_log_countintegerThe number of active Trustwave rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF Firewall. Read-only.
relationships.waf_firewall_versions.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List firewalls

Deprecated

GET/waf/firewalls

Create a firewall

Deprecated

POST/waf/firewalls

Get a firewall

Deprecated

GET/waf/firewalls/firewall_id

Delete a firewall

Deprecated

DELETE/waf/firewalls/firewall_id

Update a firewall

Deprecated

PATCH/waf/firewalls/firewall_id

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024