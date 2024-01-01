Firewalls
A firewall represents a configuration of a Web Application Firewall (WAF) on a service. A firewall has many firewall versions through which you can manage rules.
Data model
disabled
|boolean
|The status of the firewall. [Default
false]
prefetch_condition
|string
|Name of the corresponding condition object.
response
|string
|Name of the corresponding response object.
service_version_number
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
waf_firewall]
active_rules_fastly_block_count
|integer
|The number of active Fastly rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_fastly_log_count
|integer
|The number of active Fastly rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_fastly_score_count
|integer
|The number of active Fastly rules set to score on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_block_count
|integer
|The number of active OWASP rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_log_count
|integer
|The number of active OWASP rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_owasp_score_count
|integer
|The number of active OWASP rules set to score on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_trustwave_block_count
|integer
|The number of active Trustwave rules set to block on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
active_rules_trustwave_log_count
|integer
|The number of active Trustwave rules set to log on the active or latest firewall version. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF Firewall. Read-only.
relationships.waf_firewall_versions.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
