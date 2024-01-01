Tags
Tags for categorizing WAF rules.
Data model
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF tag. Read-only.
name
|string
|Name of the tag. Read-only.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
waf_tag]
relationships.waf_rule.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule.
