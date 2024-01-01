  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. WAF 2020

Tags

Tags for categorizing WAF rules.

Data model

idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF tag. Read-only.
namestringName of the tag. Read-only.
typestringResource type. [Default waf_tag]
relationships.waf_rule.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule.

Endpoints

List tags

Deprecated

GET/waf/tags

