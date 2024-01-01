Rules
Rules are universally available for every firewall. Rules can have one or multiple rule revisions. You can add rules to your firewall by creating active rules.
Data model
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only.
message
|string
|Message metadata for the rule. Read-only.
modsec_rule_id
|integer
|Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only.
name
|string
|Name of the tag. Read-only.
paranoia_level
|integer
|Paranoia level for the rule. Read-only.
revision
|integer
|Revision number.
severity
|integer
|Severity metadata for the rule. Read-only.
source
|string
|The ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only.
state
|string
|The state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
waf_rule_revision]
vcl
|string
|The VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only.
waf_rule_revisions
|object
waf_tags
|object
publisher
|string
|Rule publisher. Read-only.
relationships.waf_rule_revisions.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision.
relationships.waf_tags.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF tag.
User contributed notesBETA
