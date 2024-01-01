  1. Home
Rules

Rules are universally available for every firewall. Rules can have one or multiple rule revisions. You can add rules to your firewall by creating active rules.

Data model

idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only.
messagestringMessage metadata for the rule. Read-only.
modsec_rule_idintegerCorresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only.
namestringName of the tag. Read-only.
paranoia_levelintegerParanoia level for the rule. Read-only.
revisionintegerRevision number.
severityintegerSeverity metadata for the rule. Read-only.
sourcestringThe ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only.
statestringThe state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only.
typestringResource type. [Default waf_rule_revision]
vclstringThe VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only.
waf_rule_revisionsobject
waf_tagsobject
publisherstringRule publisher. Read-only.
relationships.waf_rule_revisions.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision.
relationships.waf_tags.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF tag.

Endpoints

List available WAF rules

Deprecated

GET/waf/rules

Get a rule

Deprecated

GET/waf/rules/waf_rule_id

