Rules

Rules are universally available for every firewall. Rules can have one or multiple rule revisions. You can add rules to your firewall by creating active rules.

Data model

id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only. message string Message metadata for the rule. Read-only. modsec_rule_id integer Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only. name string Name of the tag. Read-only. paranoia_level integer Paranoia level for the rule. Read-only. revision integer Revision number. severity integer Severity metadata for the rule. Read-only. source string The ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only. state string The state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only. type string Resource type. [Default waf_rule_revision ] vcl string The VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only. waf_rule_revisions object publisher string Rule publisher. Read-only. relationships.waf_rule_revisions.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision.

Endpoints

List available WAF rules Deprecated GET/ waf / rules