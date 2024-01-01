Firewall versions

Firewall version objects contain all of the rules and settings for your WAF and remain empty until properly configured. To understand the behavior of thresholds and scores, see Managing rules. Newly created firewall versions are initiated without any associated rules. See Active Rules for details. Changes to your WAF's rules and settings can be made by cloning an existing firewall version, making the changes, and then activating the new firewall version.

Data model

allowed_http_versions string Allowed HTTP versions. [Default HTTP/1.0 HTTP/1.1 HTTP/2 ] allowed_methods string A space-separated list of HTTP method names. [Default GET HEAD POST OPTIONS PUT PATCH DELETE ] allowed_request_content_type string Allowed request content types. [Default application/x-www-form-urlencoded|multipart/form-data|text/xml|application/xml|application/x-amf|application/json|text/plain ] allowed_request_content_type_charset string Allowed request content type charset. [Default utf-8|iso-8859-1|iso-8859-15|windows-1252 ] arg_length integer The maximum allowed length of an argument. [Default 400 ] arg_name_length integer The maximum allowed argument name length. [Default 100 ] combined_file_sizes integer The maximum allowed size of all files (in bytes). [Default 10000000 ] critical_anomaly_score integer Score value to add for critical anomalies. [Default 6 ] error_anomaly_score integer Score value to add for error anomalies. [Default 5 ] high_risk_country_codes string A space-separated list of country codes in ISO 3166-1 (two-letter) format. http_violation_score_threshold integer HTTP violation threshold. inbound_anomaly_score_threshold integer Inbound anomaly threshold. lfi_score_threshold integer Local file inclusion attack threshold. locked boolean Whether a specific firewall version is locked from being modified. [Default false ] max_file_size integer The maximum allowed file size, in bytes. [Default 10000000 ] max_num_args integer The maximum number of arguments allowed. [Default 255 ] modsec_rule_id integer The ModSecurity rule ID of the associated rule revision. notice_anomaly_score integer Score value to add for notice anomalies. [Default 4 ] number integer Integer identifying a WAF firewall version. Read-only. paranoia_level integer The configured paranoia level. [Default 1 ] php_injection_score_threshold integer PHP injection threshold. rce_score_threshold integer Remote code execution threshold. relationships.waf_firewall_version.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version. relationships.waf_rule_revisions.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. restricted_extensions string A space-separated list of allowed file extensions. [Default .asa/ .asax/ .ascx/ .axd/ .backup/ .bak/ .bat/ .cdx/ .cer/ .cfg/ .cmd/ .com/ .config/ .conf/ .cs/ .csproj/ .csr/ .dat/ .db/ .dbf/ .dll/ .dos/ .htr/ .htw/ .ida/ .idc/ .idq/ .inc/ .ini/ .key/ .licx/ .lnk/ .log/ .mdb/ .old/ .pass/ .pdb/ .pol/ .printer/ .pwd/ .resources/ .resx/ .sql/ .sys/ .vb/ .vbs/ .vbproj/ .vsdisco/ .webinfo/ .xsd/ .xsx ] restricted_headers string A space-separated list of allowed header names. [Default /proxy/ /lock-token/ /content-range/ /translate/ /if/ ] rfi_score_threshold integer Remote file inclusion attack threshold. session_fixation_score_threshold integer Session fixation attack threshold. sql_injection_score_threshold integer SQL injection attack threshold. status string Describes the behavior for the particular rule revision within this firewall version. total_arg_length integer The maximum size of argument names and values. [Default 6400 ] type string Resource type. [Default waf_active_rule ] warning_anomaly_score integer Score value to add for warning anomalies. xss_score_threshold integer XSS attack threshold. waf_active_rules object waf_firewall_versions object active boolean Whether a specific firewall version is currently deployed. Read-only. active_rules_fastly_block_count integer The number of active Fastly rules set to block. Read-only. active_rules_fastly_log_count integer The number of active Fastly rules set to log. Read-only. active_rules_fastly_score_count integer The number of active Fastly rules set to score. Read-only. active_rules_owasp_block_count integer The number of active OWASP rules set to block. Read-only. active_rules_owasp_log_count integer The number of active OWASP rules set to log. Read-only. active_rules_owasp_score_count integer The number of active OWASP rules set to score. Read-only. active_rules_trustwave_block_count integer The number of active Trustwave rules set to block. Read-only. active_rules_trustwave_log_count integer The number of active Trustwave rules set to log. Read-only. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deployed_at string Time-stamp (GMT) indicating when the firewall version was last deployed. Read-only. error string Contains error message if the firewall version fails to deploy. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version. Read-only. last_deployment_status string The status of the last deployment of this firewall version. Read-only. relationships.waf_active_rules.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF active rule. relationships.waf_firewall_versions.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a Firewall version.

Endpoints

List firewall versions Deprecated GET/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions

Create a firewall version Deprecated POST/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions

Get a firewall version Deprecated GET/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number

Update a firewall version Deprecated PATCH/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number

Clone a firewall version Deprecated PUT/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number / clone