  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Client connection

quic.rtt.smoothed

INTEGER, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

An average of the round-trip time samples observed by the server. This is an exponentially-weighted moving average of the round-trip time samples, computed as described in draft-ietf-quic-recovery.

