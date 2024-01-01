quic.rtt.smoothed
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inrecvhashdeliverlog
An average of the round-trip time samples observed by the server. This is an exponentially-weighted moving average of the round-trip time samples, computed as described in draft-ietf-quic-recovery.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)