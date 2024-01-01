beresp.cacheable
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Whether or not the object is cacheable. Setting to
true will cause otherwise
uncacheable responses to be cached. Setting to
false will cause otherwise
cacheable responses to be passed.
The default value of this variable is determined by the HTTP status code of the response. The following response statuses will cause
beresp.cacheable to be set to
true at the start of the
vcl_fetch subroutine. Any other response status will result in
beresp.cacheable being set to
false.
|Status
|Description
|200
|OK
|203
|Non-Authoritative Information
|300
|Multiple Choices
|301
|Moved Permanently
|302
|Moved Temporarily
|404
|Not Found
|410
|Gone
The behavior for a response with the HTTP status code
206 (Partial Content) depends on whether Segmented Caching is enabled. To enable Segmented Caching, set
req.enable_segmented_caching to
true in
vcl_recv.
If Segmented Caching is enabled, then a backend response with status code
206 will cause
beresp.cacheable to be set to
true at the start of the
vcl_fetch subroutine. If it is not enabled, then a backend response with status code
206 will cause
beresp.cacheable to be set to
false at the start of the
vcl_fetch subroutine.
A common pattern is to override this behavior to allow all 2XX responses not included in the table above to be cacheable:
if (beresp.status >= 200 && beresp.status < 300) { set beresp.cacheable = true;}
For more details on how Fastly determines the eligibility of content for caching, see our guide to cache freshness and TTLs.
Effects on request collapsing
If
beresp.cacheable is
false, the object will not be saved to cache, even if execution of the subroutine ends in
return(deliver). A hit-for-pass object will also not be created. Any secondary requests waiting on this response as a result of request collapsing will therefore be dequeued but are liable to form another queue immediately, and be sent to origin consecutively.
