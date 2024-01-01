fastly compute pack
Package a pre-compiled Wasm binary for a Fastly Compute service.
Syntax
$ fastly compute pack --wasm-binary=WASM-BINARY
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--wasm-binary
|Yes
|Path to a pre-compiled Wasm binary
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Package a pre-compiled Wasm binary for a Fastly Compute service
Write Compute applications in any WASI-supporting language and use fastly compute pack to package the pre-compiled Wasm binary into a supported format.
$ fastly compute pack --wasm-binary ./bin/main.wasm