fastly compute hash-files

Generate a SHA512 digest from the contents of the Compute package.

Syntax

$ fastly compute hash-files

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--dirNoProject directory to build (default: current directory)
--envNoThe manifest environment config to use (e.g. 'stage' will attempt to read 'fastly.stage.toml')
--include-sourceNoInclude source code in built package
--languageNoLanguage type
--metadata-disableNoDisable Wasm binary metadata annotations
--metadata-filter-envvarsNoRedact specified environment variables from [scripts.env_vars] using comma-separated list
--metadata-showNoInspect the Wasm binary metadata
--packageNoPath to a package tar.gz
--package-nameNoPackage name
--skip-buildNoSkip the build step
--timeoutNoTimeout, in seconds, for the build compilation step

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
