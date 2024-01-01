fastly compute metadata
Control what metadata is collected.
Syntax
$ fastly compute metadata
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--disable
|No
|Disable all metadata
--disable-build
|No
|Disable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes
--disable-machine
|No
|Disable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)
--disable-package
|No
|Disable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code
--disable-script
|No
|Disable metadata for script info from the fastly.toml manifest (i.e. [scripts] section).
--enable
|No
|Enable all metadata
--enable-build
|No
|Enable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes
--enable-machine
|No
|Enable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)
--enable-package
|No
|Enable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code
--enable-script
|No
|Enable metadata for script info from the fastly.toml manifest (i.e. [scripts] section).
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging