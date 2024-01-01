  1. Home
fastly compute metadata

Control what metadata is collected.

Syntax

$ fastly compute metadata

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--disableNoDisable all metadata
--disable-buildNoDisable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes
--disable-machineNoDisable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)
--disable-packageNoDisable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code
--disable-scriptNoDisable metadata for script info from the fastly.toml manifest (i.e. [scripts] section).
--enableNoEnable all metadata
--enable-buildNoEnable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes
--enable-machineNoEnable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)
--enable-packageNoEnable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code
--enable-scriptNoEnable metadata for script info from the fastly.toml manifest (i.e. [scripts] section).

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging
