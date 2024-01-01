$ fastly compute metadata

-- disable No Disable all metadata

-- disable-build No Disable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes

-- disable-machine No Disable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)

-- disable-package No Disable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code

-- disable-script No Disable metadata for script info from the fastly.toml manifest (i.e. [scripts] section).

-- enable No Enable all metadata

-- enable-build No Enable metadata for information regarding the time taken for builds and compilation processes

-- enable-machine No Enable metadata for general, non-identifying system specifications (CPU, RAM, operating system)

-- enable-package No Enable metadata for packages and libraries utilized in your source code