$ fastly compute publish

-- comment No Human-readable comment

-- dir No Project directory to build (default: current directory)

-- domain No The name of the domain associated to the package

-- env No The manifest environment config to use (e.g. 'stage' will attempt to read 'fastly.stage.toml')

-- include-source No Include source code in built package

-- language No Language type

-- metadata-disable No Disable Wasm binary metadata annotations

-- metadata-filter-envvars No Redact specified environment variables from [scripts.env_vars] using comma-separated list

-- metadata-show No Inspect the Wasm binary metadata

-- package No Path to a package tar.gz

-- package-name No Package name

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- status-check-code No Set the expected status response for the service availability check to the root path

-- status-check-off No Disable the service availability check

-- status-check-path No / Specify the URL path for the service availability check

-- status-check-timeout No 120 Set a timeout (in seconds) for the service availability check

-- version No 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version