fastly compute publish
Build and deploy a Compute package to a Fastly service.
Syntax
$ fastly compute publish
Options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--comment
|No
|Human-readable comment
--dir
|No
|Project directory to build (default: current directory)
--domain
|No
|The name of the domain associated to the package
--env
|No
|The manifest environment config to use (e.g. 'stage' will attempt to read 'fastly.stage.toml')
--include-source
|No
|Include source code in built package
--language
|No
|Language type
--metadata-disable
|No
|Disable Wasm binary metadata annotations
--metadata-filter-envvars
|No
|Redact specified environment variables from [scripts.env_vars] using comma-separated list
--metadata-show
|No
|Inspect the Wasm binary metadata
--package
|No
|Path to a package tar.gz
--package-name
|No
|Package name
--service-id
|No
|Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-name
|No
|The name of the service
--status-check-code
|No
|Set the expected status response for the service availability check to the root path
--status-check-off
|No
|Disable the service availability check
--status-check-path
|No
|/
|Specify the URL path for the service availability check
--status-check-timeout
|No
|120
|Set a timeout (in seconds) for the service availability check
--version
|No
|'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--timeout
|No
|Timeout, in seconds, for the build compilation step
Global options
|Key
|Required?
|Default
|Description
--help
|No
|Show context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaults
|No
|Accept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yes
|No
|Answer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-mode
|No
|Print API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactive
|No
|Do not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profile
|No
|Switch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quiet
|No
|Silence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--token
|No
|Fastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verbose
|No
|Verbose logging
Examples
Build and deploy a Compute package to a Fastly service
The fastly compute publish command is a convenience wrapper around the existing build and deploy commands. All flags present on the fastly compute build and fastly compute deploy commands are available to use here.
$ fastly compute publish --accept-defaults
API equivalent
This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs: