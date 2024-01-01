fastly logging azureblob/create

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- account-name No The unique Azure Blob Storage namespace in which your data objects are stored

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- compression-codec No The codec used for compression of your logs. Valid values are zstd, snappy, and gzip. If the specified codec is "gzip", gzip_level will default to 3. To specify a different level, leave compression_codec blank and explicitly set the level using gzip_level. Specifying both compression_codec and gzip_level in the same API request will result in an error.

-- container No The name of the Azure Blob Storage container in which to store logs

-- file-max-bytes No The maximum size of a log file in bytes

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- gzip-level No What level of GZIP encoding to have when dumping logs (default 0, no compression)

-- message-type No How the message should be formatted. One of: classic (default), loggly, logplex or blank

-- name No The name of the Azure Blob Storage logging object. Used as a primary key for API access

-- path No The path to upload logs to

-- period No How frequently log files are finalized so they can be available for reading (in seconds, default 3600)

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- public-key No A PGP public key that Fastly will use to encrypt your log files before writing them to disk

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- sas-token No The Azure shared access signature providing write access to the blob service objects. Be sure to update your token before it expires or the logging functionality will not work

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service