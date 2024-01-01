  1. Home
fastly logging datadog/update

Update a Datadog logging endpoint on a Fastly service version.

Syntax

$ fastly logging datadog/update --name=NAME --version=VERSION

Options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--nameYesThe name of the Datadog logging object
--versionYes'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version
--autocloneNoIf the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.
--auth-tokenNoThe API key from your Datadog account
--formatNoApache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON
--format-versionNoThe version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1
--new-nameNoNew name of the Datadog logging object
--placementNoWhere in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value
--regionNoThe region that log data will be sent to. One of US, US3, US5, or EU. Defaults to US if undefined
--response-conditionNoThe name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute
--service-idNoService ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)
--service-nameNoThe name of the service

Global options

KeyRequired?DefaultDescription
--helpNoShow context-sensitive help.
--accept-defaultsNoAccept default options for all interactive prompts apart from Yes/No confirmations
--auto-yesNoAnswer yes automatically to all Yes/No confirmations. This may suppress security warnings
--debug-modeNoPrint API request and response details (NOTE: can disrupt the normal CLI flow output formatting)
--non-interactiveNoDo not prompt for user input - suitable for CI processes. Equivalent to --accept-defaults and --auto-yes
--profileNoSwitch account profile for single command execution (see also: 'fastly profile switch')
--quietNoSilence all output except direct command output. This won't prevent interactive prompts (see: --accept-defaults, --auto-yes, --non-interactive)
--tokenNoFastly API token (or via FASTLY_API_TOKEN)
--verboseNoVerbose logging

API equivalent

This command internally uses the following Fastly public APIs:

