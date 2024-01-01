fastly logging kafka/update

-- name Yes The name of the Kafka logging object

-- version Yes 'latest', 'active', or the number of a specific Fastly service version

-- autoclone No If the selected service version is not editable, clone it and use the clone.

-- auth-method No SASL authentication method. Valid values are: plain, scram-sha-256, scram-sha-512

-- brokers No A comma-separated list of IP addresses or hostnames of Kafka brokers

-- compression-codec No The codec used for compression of your logs. One of: gzip, snappy, lz4

-- format No Apache style log formatting. Your log must produce valid JSON

-- format-version No The version of the custom logging format used for the configured endpoint. Can be either 2 (the default, version 2 log format) or 1 (the version 1 log format). The logging call gets placed by default in vcl_log if format_version is set to 2 and in vcl_deliver if format_version is set to 1

-- max-batch-size No The maximum size of the log batch in bytes

-- new-name No New name of the Kafka logging object

-- parse-log-keyvals No Parse key-value pairs within the log format

-- password No SASL authentication password. Required if --auth-method is specified

-- placement No Where in the generated VCL the logging call should be placed, overriding any format_version default. Can be none or waf_debug. This field is not required and has no default value

-- required-acks No The Number of acknowledgements a leader must receive before a write is considered successful. One of: 1 (default) One server needs to respond. 0 No servers need to respond. -1 Wait for all in-sync replicas to respond

-- response-condition No The name of an existing condition in the configured endpoint, or leave blank to always execute

-- service-id No Service ID (falls back to FASTLY_SERVICE_ID, then fastly.toml)

-- service-name No The name of the service

-- tls-ca-cert No A secure certificate to authenticate the server with. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-cert No The client certificate used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-client-key No The client private key used to make authenticated requests. Must be in PEM format

-- tls-hostname No Used during the TLS handshake to validate the certificate

-- topic No The Kafka topic to send logs to

-- use-sasl No Enable SASL authentication. Requires --auth-method, --username, and --password to be specified

-- use-tls No Whether to use TLS for secure logging. Can be either true or false