math.ceil

FLOAT math.ceil FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the smallest integer value greater than or equal to the given value. In other words, round x towards positive infinity.

For example, 2.2, 2.5, and 2.7 all ceil to 3.0.

Return Value

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , an infinity of the same sign is returned.