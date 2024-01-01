  1. Home
math.round

FLOATmath.roundFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Rounds x to the nearest integer, with ties rounding away from zero (also known as commercial rounding).

Return Value

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, an infinity of the same sign is returned.

Otherwise, the rounded value of x is returned.

Add time zone offset to requests

Divide the world into time bands of custom size and forward time zone data to your origin server.

