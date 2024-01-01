math.floor

FLOAT math.floor FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Computes the largest integer value less than or equal to the given value. In other words, round x towards negative infinity.

For example, 2.2, 2.5, and 2.7 all floor to 2.0.

Return Value

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , an infinity of the same sign is returned.

Otherwise, the rounded value of x is returned.

Try it out

math.floor is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.