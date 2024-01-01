math.roundhalfup
Available inall subroutines.
Rounds to nearest, ties towards positive infinity (also known as half up).
Return Value
If
x is
math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.
If
x is integral, ±0,
x itself is returned.
If
x is
math.POS_INFINITY or
math.NEG_INFINITY, an infinity
of the same sign is returned.
Otherwise, the rounded value of
x is returned.
