math.roundeven

FLOAT math.roundeven FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Rounds x to nearest, with ties to even values (also known as bankers' rounding).

Return Value

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , an infinity of the same sign is returned.