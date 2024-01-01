  1. Home
math.roundeven

FLOATmath.roundevenFLOATx

Available inall subroutines.

Rounds x to nearest, with ties to even values (also known as bankers' rounding).

Return Value

If x is math.NAN, a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY, an infinity of the same sign is returned.

Otherwise, the rounded value of x is returned.

