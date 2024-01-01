math.roundhalfdown

FLOAT math.roundhalfdown FLOAT x

Available inall subroutines.

Rounds to nearest, ties towards negative infinity (also known as half down).

Return Value

If x is math.NAN , a NaN will be returned.

If x is integral, ±0, x itself is returned.

If x is math.POS_INFINITY or math.NEG_INFINITY , an infinity of the same sign is returned.