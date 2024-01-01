vcl_hit

The built-in vcl_hit subroutine is executed when an object has been found in the cache and is available to be delivered to the client.

A hit in cache usually, but not always, means that the object is fresh; that is, it is within the TTL set by the origin or within the vcl_fetch subroutine. In cases where the object is stale, but is configured with a positive beresp.stale_while_revalidate time that has yet to expire, this will still be considered a hit and will trigger a background fetch to repopulate the cache asynchronously. A stale object may also trigger a hit if the backend is considered sick; that is, it has a health check configured, the health check is consistently failing, and the object is configured with a beresp.stale_if_error time which has not expired.

The hit subroutine should return(deliver) to deliver the object. It is also possible to return(pass) , ignoring the hit and instructing Fastly to fetch from the backend anyway. The exception statements restart and error may both be used in vcl_hit .

Typically hit is executed on a fetch node as a result of clustering.

State transitions

hash return(hash) ⮕ vcl_hit ⮕ return(deliver) ⮕ deliver

⮕ return(pass) ⮕ pass

⮕ restart ⮕ recv

⮕ error ⮕ error

To see this subroutine in the context of the full VCL flow, see using VCL.

Tokens available in this subroutine

The following limited-scope VCL functions and variables are available for use in this subroutine (those in bold are available only in this subroutine, those available in *all* subroutines are not listed):