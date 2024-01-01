obj.ttl
RTIME, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Maximum amount of time for which the object will be considered fresh. If the object is not evicted from cache before this time elapses, it will become stale.
This variable is writable only in
vcl_hit and
vcl_error. Doing so in
vcl_error does nothing because error objects are not cacheable. Setting
obj.ttl in
vcl_hit will only be effective if the value is zero (and will trigger the object to be purged); otherwise, it will retain its existing TTL.
