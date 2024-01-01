obj.status

INTEGER, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available inhiterror

The HTTP status code stored with the object.

Access within the vcl_hit subroutine is read-only.

Try it out

obj.status is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.

Click RUN on a sample below to provision a Fastly service, execute the code on Fastly, and see how the function behaves.

Add www. to apex hostname and subdomains Detect requests that don't include a www. prefix, and redirect to the equivalent path on a hostname that starts with www., usually to make sure there's only one canonical location for your content. JavaScript is required to use interactive code examples