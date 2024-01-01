req.digest.ratio

FLOAT, read-only .

Available inpassmisshitfetchdelivererrorlog

A floating point number between 0 and 1 derived from the object digest.

Use this variable in an if conditional compared to a constant floating point number between 0 and 1 (inclusive) if you need to apply some special handling only to a chosen percentage of all your objects. Keep in mind that the digest is not yet known in vcl_recv because it is computed only after vcl_hash returns.