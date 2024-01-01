req.digest.ratio
FLOAT, read-only.
Available inpassmisshitfetchdelivererrorlog
A floating point number between 0 and 1 derived from the object digest.
Use this variable in an
if conditional compared to a constant floating point
number between 0 and 1 (inclusive) if you need to apply some special handling
only to a chosen percentage of all your objects. Keep in mind that the
digest is not yet known in
vcl_recv because it is computed only after
vcl_hash returns.
The variable was introduced for selecting among directors in
vcl_miss.
