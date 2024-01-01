beresp.stale_while_revalidate
RTIME, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Same as
beresp.stale_if_error except controls the maximum stale age for
stale while revalidate functionality.
Note that if an object's TTL has expired and it is eligible to be served stale
and to be served stale while revalidating, stale while revalidate takes
precedence. By default the value of
beresp.stale_while_revalidate will be
parsed from the
stale-while-revalidate value in the
Surrogate-Control or
Cache-Control headers received from the backend.
Serve stale content from cache while origins are offline
Deal with all potential scenarios for using stale content to satisfy requests when origin is unhealthy or misbehaving.
