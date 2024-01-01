beresp.stale_while_revalidate

RTIME, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available infetch

Same as beresp.stale_if_error except controls the maximum stale age for stale while revalidate functionality.

Note that if an object's TTL has expired and it is eligible to be served stale and to be served stale while revalidating, stale while revalidate takes precedence. By default the value of beresp.stale_while_revalidate will be parsed from the stale-while-revalidate value in the Surrogate-Control or Cache-Control headers received from the backend.

