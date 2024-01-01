  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Cache object

obj.response

STRING, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inhiterror

The response phrase included with the status code.

For example, in the case of a 200, the response would be OK.

Access within the vcl_hit subroutine is read-only.

