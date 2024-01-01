  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Cache object

obj.cacheable

BOOL, read-only.

Available inhit

Whether or not the object is cacheable. Always true in vcl_hit.

HINT: The beresp.cacheable variable is typically more useful.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024