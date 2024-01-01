beresp.stale_if_error
The maximum stale age that is acceptable for a particular object.
However, for each request,
req.max_stale_if_error limits the maximum stale
age. For example, if
beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to one hour,
but
req.max_stale_if_error is set to ten minutes, ten minutes is the maximum
stale age for that particular request. If
beresp.stale_if_error for an object
is set to ten minutes, but
req.max_stale_if_error is set to one hour, ten
minutes is the maximum stale age for that particular request.
By default, the value of
beresp.stale_if_error will be parsed from the
stale-if-error value in the
Surrogate-Control or
Cache-Control headers
received from the backend.
beresp.stale_if_error is used in the following code examples.
Serve stale content from cache while origins are offline
Deal with all potential scenarios for using stale content to satisfy requests when origin is unhealthy or misbehaving.
