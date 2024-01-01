beresp.stale_if_error

RTIME, can be read and set , but not unset .

Available infetch

The maximum stale age that is acceptable for a particular object.

However, for each request, req.max_stale_if_error limits the maximum stale age. For example, if beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to one hour, but req.max_stale_if_error is set to ten minutes, ten minutes is the maximum stale age for that particular request. If beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to ten minutes, but req.max_stale_if_error is set to one hour, ten minutes is the maximum stale age for that particular request.

By default, the value of beresp.stale_if_error will be parsed from the stale-if-error value in the Surrogate-Control or Cache-Control headers received from the backend.

