beresp.do_esi
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Whether to process the backend response for Edge Side Includes (ESI) tags. The default value is
false.
Setting this to
true has the same effect as invoking the
esi statement, except that the value of
beresp.do_esi can be changed once set. (ESI processing is performed after
vcl_deliver, so the value only takes effect at that point).
User contributed notesBETA
