req.esi
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available in recv, fetch, deliver, error
Whether to allow Edge Side Includes (ESI) processing during this request. Using
set req.esi = false; will disable ESI processing. The default value is
true.
For more information about edge side includes and how to use them with Fastly, see the
esi statement.
