req.esi

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inrecvfetchdelivererror

Whether to allow Edge Side Includes (ESI) processing during this request. Using set req.esi = false; will disable ESI processing. The default value is true.

For more information about edge side includes and how to use them with Fastly, see the esi statement.

