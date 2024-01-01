  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. ESI

req.topurl

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

In an ESI subrequest, contains the URL of the top-level request that ESI processing was enabled on. If the request is not an ESI, req.topurl will be a not set string value.

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024