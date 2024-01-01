server.hostname

STRING, read-only.

Available in all subroutines.

Hostname of the cache server. Hostnames follow two possible patterns:

cache-{siteID}{nodeID} , e.g. cache-jfk1034

, e.g. cache-{POP}-{siteID}{nodeID} , e.g. cache-iad-kiad7000001

A POP is a single pool of cache storage shared by many cache servers. A site is a physical facility housing servers. Learn more about POPs and sites.

Sites and POPs have historically shared a namespace, but newer generation sites have 4-character IDs, while POP IDs are always 3 characters.