server.identity
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
Same as
server.hostname but also explicitly includes the POP identifier as the
last three characters (e.g.,
cache-jfk1034-JFK or
cache-iad-kiad7000001-IAD).
Newer generations of cache servers now include the POP identifier in
server.hostname, rendering
server.identity largely redundant.
HINT:
server.pop is a better source for the POP identifier.
