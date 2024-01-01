  1. Home
server.identity

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

Same as server.hostname but also explicitly includes the POP identifier as the last three characters (e.g., cache-jfk1034-JFK or cache-iad-kiad7000001-IAD).

Newer generations of cache servers now include the POP identifier in server.hostname, rendering server.identity largely redundant.

HINT: server.pop is a better source for the POP identifier.

