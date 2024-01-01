req.max_stale_if_error
RTIME, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available inall subroutines.
The maximum stale age that is acceptable for a particular request.
beresp.stale_if_error limits the maximum stale age for each object.
For example, if
beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to one hour, but
req.max_stale_if_error is set to 10 minutes, 10 minutes is the maximum stale
age for that particular request. If
beresp.stale_if_error for an object is
set to 10 minutes, but
req.max_stale_if_error is set to one hour, 10 minutes
is the maximum stale age for that particular request.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)