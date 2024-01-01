  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Server

req.max_stale_if_error

RTIME, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available inall subroutines.

The maximum stale age that is acceptable for a particular request.

beresp.stale_if_error limits the maximum stale age for each object. For example, if beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to one hour, but req.max_stale_if_error is set to 10 minutes, 10 minutes is the maximum stale age for that particular request. If beresp.stale_if_error for an object is set to 10 minutes, but req.max_stale_if_error is set to one hour, 10 minutes is the maximum stale age for that particular request.

