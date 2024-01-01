server.pop
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
An identifier representing one of Fastly's POP locations. This is the POP where the VCL code is currently running.
Our documentation on Points of presence explains the relationship betweens POPs and sites, and how POPs are named with IATA airport codes.
We recommend using
server.pop when referring to a POP for location-specific use cases,
and the Geolocation variables when referring to
geographical location based on an IP address.
User contributed notesBETA
