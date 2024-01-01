server.port
INTEGER, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
The local TCP port number on which this caching server received the HTTP or HTTPS request.
This will be 80 for HTTP requests and 443 for HTTPS requests.
User contributed notesBETA
