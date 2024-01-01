  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Server

server.region

STRING, read-only.

Available inall subroutines.

A code representing the general region of the world in which the POP location resides.

As of the time of writing possible values for public pops are:

Region NameApproximate Geographic Location of Fastly POPs
AF-WestThe western regions of Africa
APACAustralia and New Zealand
AsiaThroughout the Asian continent (except India)
Asia-SouthSouthern Asia
EU-CentralThe central European continent
EU-EastThe eastern European continent
EU-WestThe western European continent
North-AmericaCanada
SA-EastEastern South America
SA-NorthNorthern South America
SA-SouthSouthern South America
South-AfricaThe southern regions of Africa
US-CentralThe central United States
US-EastThe eastern United States
US-WestThe western United States

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024