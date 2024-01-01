server.region
STRING, read-only.
Available inall subroutines.
A code representing the general region of the world in which the POP location resides.
As of the time of writing possible values for public pops are:
|Region Name
|Approximate Geographic Location of Fastly POPs
AF-West
|The western regions of Africa
APAC
|Australia and New Zealand
Asia
|Throughout the Asian continent (except India)
Asia-South
|Southern Asia
EU-Central
|The central European continent
EU-East
|The eastern European continent
EU-West
|The western European continent
North-America
|Canada
SA-East
|Eastern South America
SA-North
|Northern South America
SA-South
|Southern South America
South-Africa
|The southern regions of Africa
US-Central
|The central United States
US-East
|The eastern United States
US-West
|The western United States
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)