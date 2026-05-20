ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業 優れたオンライン体験を支えるチーム ネットワークマップ 最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ 業界アナリストの声 Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価 ニュース 最新情報・企業ニュース プラットフォーム より高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォーム お客様事例 お客様のサクセスストリー イベント Fastly 関連イベントのお知らせ 採用情報 一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN) パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信 ライブストリーミング シームレスなライブストリーミング体験 ストリーミング動画 (VoD) 卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンス Media Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化 On-the-Fly Packager リアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化 Image Optimizer エッジで画像の高速処理を実現 ロードバランサー ルーティングをきめ細かくコントロール TLS 暗号化 トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減 Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続 IP アドレス IP アドレスを簡単に管理 HTTP/3 と QUIC 最新のプロトコル ドメインリサーチ API 即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出 Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF 環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューション ボット管理 効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロック DDoS Protection ビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減 API セキュリティ API エンドポイントを保護 Client-Side Protection クライアントサイド攻撃からの防御 AI ボット管理 AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティング アプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援します キーバリューストア 最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できます WebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム Enterprise Serverless オープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォーム AI セマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させます Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス プログラマブルキャッシュ 当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。 MCPサーバー AI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログ リアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析 Edge Observer トラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認 Domain Inspector ドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセス Origin Inspector オリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイト アラート サービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成 Log Explorer &amp; Insights 実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービス デリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポート ライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス 視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリング サポートプラン 一貫したワールドクラスのサポート マネージドCDN コントロールと柔軟性を最大化 マネージドセキュリティ プロによる Web アプリケーションの保護 カスタマーサポート Fastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア 魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング 新興メディア 新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューション デジタルパブリッシング リアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上 eコマース 大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンス ファイナンスサービス 統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護 ハイテク ビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップ トラベル &amp; サービス カスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供 オンライン教育 セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現 ゲーム 超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押し iGaming 高速、安全、中断のない、魅力的なゲームプレイをエッジで配信しましょう
インフラコストの削減 予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現 マルチクラウドの最適化 クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減 お客様の信頼 お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介 プライバシー保護 ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧ください サステナビリティダッシュボード Fastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

Fastly を無料でお試しください
開発者 今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？ Fast Forward 信頼性の高いインターネットの構築 開発ツール エッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム コミュニティ 世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加 サインアップ 無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由 高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポート クラウドパートナー クラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリット チャネルパートナー Fastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化 技術・統合パートナー パートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログイン Fastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセス パートナー登録 Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化 パートナーを見つける ニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメント Fastly の機能を最大限に活用 リソースライブラリ データシートやレポートなどをご覧ください Fastly Academy Fastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコース ラーニングセンター インターネットテクノロジーの詳細 ブログ 最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介 セキュリティ調査 セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査 Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンター お困りですか？ お問い合わせ お気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership

Marshall Erwin

最高情報セキュリティ責任者

業界インサイトセキュリティ

The CISO has always been accountable for incidents. That hasn’t changed, and it shouldn’t. What has changed is this: we’ve increased accountability without giving CISOs more control.

The role has moved closer to the center of the business. CISOs are more involved in incident response, more exposed to board-level scrutiny, and more tied to regulatory outcomes.

On the surface, that looks like progress. Security is now treated as a business issue, not just a technical one. But a seat at the table doesn’t mean control. 

In most organizations, CISOs don’t own the systems they’re securing or the decisions that shape risk. Accountability sits with the CISO. Control sits across the organization. 

That mismatch is starting to make the role unsustainable.

Accountability Alone Isn’t Improving Security

If accountability alone led to better security outcomes, this would be a different conversation. But that’s not what’s happening. Cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and impact.

Organizations are reacting. Our research shows that 94% have made changes in response to rising CISO accountability. The issue isn’t whether they’re acting — it’s how. Many of the changes focus on managing exposure: more documentation, more scrutiny, more legal protection. Accountability is often driving defensive behavior — protecting the organization after the fact, rather than reducing the likelihood of an incident in the first place. 

Instead, accountability should drive alignment. It should force clear conversations with the executive team about what the real risks are. It should lead to better ownership and ensure that budgets and resources match the threat landscape. In many cases, they don’t, which makes it harder to act on the risks that have already been identified.

Why the Gap Keeps Growing

This model — where accountability is centralized and control is distributed — only works when the organization moves as one. In practice, that rarely happens.

And as organizations move faster, that misalignment becomes harder to manage. Security teams can identify risk, but addressing it depends on decisions made by other teams. So the gap grows, not because security leaders aren’t doing their job, but because the system around them isn’t set up to support it.

What’s missing isn’t the ability to act when incidents arise. It’s visibility and enforcement. At a basic level, many organizations still struggle to know what’s running in their environment — what tools are in use, where data is flowing, or how widely something is deployed. 

Even when risks are visible, acting on them depends on coordination, ownership, and the ability to enforce change across teams, and that’s where many organizations fall short. 

In a breach, CISOs aren’t just judged on what happened, but whether they had the visibility and authority to act. In practice, that means demonstrating that risks were understood and that the organization was in a position to act, even if execution depended on other teams.

This isn’t new, but it becomes harder as environments grow and change faster. 

Just as Security Caught Up, AI Reset the Playing Field

For a while, it felt like security teams were getting on top of things. Controls were maturing, the fundamentals were improving, and there was a sense that the gap between attackers and defenders was narrowing.

Then the ground shifted again. AI has changed the shape of the environment almost overnight. New tools are being adopted quickly, and the attack surface is expanding. Usage spreads before policies catch up. In some cases, security teams don’t fully understand the risk until it’s already present. And even when visibility improves, enforcement is not guaranteed. 

Many security teams are back in a familiar position: trying to catch up. At the same time, expectations haven’t reset. If anything, they’ve increased.

This is even more visible in AI-first organizations, where ownership of incident response is often unclear and the pace of change is higher. More than half of AI-first organizations report confusion over ownership — more than double the rate of traditional organizations.

What Needs to Change

The answer isn’t to reduce accountability. CISOs should be accountable. That’s not in question.

But accountability without control doesn’t improve security, it creates friction. Organizations are holding one function responsible for outcomes that depend on the entire system. 

Security needs to be built into how decisions are made, not layered on afterward. If the business is moving quickly — especially with AI — security needs to move with it.

That requires alignment at the leadership level. It requires clarity on ownership and resources that reflect the actual level of risk. And until control matches accountability, the gap will keep growing.

How Fastly Helps

Security teams need visibility into what tools are being used and whether they’re introducing risk into the environment.

Fastly’s Web Application and API Protection products help teams understand the traffic hitting their applications and identify malicious activity faster. The tooling is designed to reduce false positives, so teams spend less time chasing harmless activity and more time responding to real threats.

As AI tools spread across organizations, operational complexity increases too. Fastly brings capabilities like WAF, bot management, and DDoS protection together in one platform, which helps reduce operational overhead and makes incident response easier to coordinate.

If your security team is trying to keep pace with AI adoption, growing attack surfaces, and rising accountability pressure, learn how Fastly’s security products can help reduce noise, improve visibility, and speed up response times.

始める準備はできましたか?

ぜひご連絡ください
専門家に相談する