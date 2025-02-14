AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit

ビジネスの未来は開発者から始まります

詳細情報
企業 優れたオンライン体験を支えるチーム ネットワークマップ 最先端のインターネットを支える新しいアーキテクチャ 業界アナリストの声 Fastly に対する業界アナリストの評価 ニュース 最新情報・企業ニュース プラットフォーム より高速かつ安全で魅力的なデジタルエクスペリエンスを可能にするプラットフォーム お客様事例 お客様のサクセスストリー イベント Fastly 関連イベントのお知らせ 採用情報 一緒に優れたインターネットを構築

Fastly エッジクラウドプラットフォーム

すべてのプロダクトを表示
コンテンツ配信 (CDN) パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスをグローバルに高速配信 ライブストリーミング シームレスなライブストリーミング体験 ストリーミング動画 (VoD) 卓越したオンデマンド動画エクスペリエンス Media Shield マルチ CDN のデプロイを最適化 On-the-Fly Packager リアルタイムでオンデマンドの動画コンテンツを動的にパッケージ化 Image Optimizer エッジで画像の高速処理を実現 ロードバランサー ルーティングをきめ細かくコントロール TLS 暗号化 トランスポート・レイヤー・セキュリティ管理の複雑性を軽減 Origin Connect Fastly に直接接続 IP アドレス IP アドレスを簡単に管理 HTTP/3 と QUIC 最新のプロトコル ドメインリサーチ API 即時かつ正確なドメイン名検出 Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス
Next-Gen WAF 環境を問わない最先端の Web アプリ/API のセキュリティソリューション ボット管理 効果的にボット攻撃を検出して脅威をブロック DDoS Protection ビジネスに支障をきたす分散型攻撃を自動的に軽減 API セキュリティ API エンドポイントを保護 Client-Side Protection クライアントサイド攻撃からの防御 AI ボット管理 AI ボットにより Web サイトのコンテンツスクレイピングを阻止
エッジコンピューティング アプリをエッジに展開 — 私たちのインスタントプラットフォームが、ユーザーに素晴らしいエクスペリエンスを提供するための開発を支援します キーバリューストア 最も高速なキーバリューストアでありながら、使い慣れたデータベースツールと同じくらい簡単に使用できます WebSockets と Fanout 完全なパーソナライズ機能と簡単な設定が可能な、リアルタイムメッセージングをグローバル規模で提供 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム Enterprise Serverless オープンスタンダードで構築され、Fastly の全プロダクトと統合可能な最強サーバーレスプラットフォーム AI セマンティックキャッシングで AI ワークロードを加速し、効率性を向上させます Object Storage 送信量ゼロで大容量ファイルにエッジで直接アクセス プログラマブルキャッシュ 当社のコンテンツ配信ネットワークを支える伝説的なキャッシュ機能に、プログラムでフルアクセスできます。 MCPサーバー AI を活用した Fastly Service のコントロール。
リアルタイムログ リアルタイムでログをストリーミング・分析 Edge Observer トラフィックのライブデータと履歴データを確認 Domain Inspector ドメインレベルのインサイトにアクセス Origin Inspector オリジンとエッジ間の完全なインサイト アラート サービス関連の指標に関する通知を作成 Log Explorer &amp; Insights 実用的なインサイトとのインタラクション

優れた結果をもたらす卓越したサービス

すべてのサービスを見る
プロフェッショナルサービス デリバリーサービスのマイグレーション/最適化を Fastly のエキスパートがサポート ライブ・エンターテインメント・サービス 視聴者の規模に合わせてライブストリーミング体験をスケーリング サポートプラン 一貫したワールドクラスのサポート マネージドCDN コントロールと柔軟性を最大化 マネージドセキュリティ プロによる Web アプリケーションの保護 カスタマーサポート Fastly のサポートチームがお客様と共にビジネスの成長を支援

革新的なデジタルソリューション

ソリューションの詳細
ストリーミングメディア 魅力的なライブ/オンデマンドストリーミング 新興メディア 新興メディア企業向けの高パフォーマンスソリューション デジタルパブリッシング リアルタイムの報道で読者エクスペリエンスを向上 eコマース 大規模にパーソナライズされた高速エクスペリエンス ファイナンスサービス 統合型セキュリティ対策で顧客データを保護 ハイテク ビジネスの成長に合わせてパフォーマンスを瞬時にスケールアップ トラベル &amp; サービス カスタマイズされたオンライン体験を旅行者に提供 オンライン教育 セキュアな学習体験を大規模に実現 ゲーム 超高速で安全なゲームダウンロードでプレイヤーの次の勝利を後押し
インフラコストの削減 予測しやすいクラウドの低コスト化を実現 マルチクラウドの最適化 クラウドリソースを統合して複雑性を軽減 お客様の信頼 お客様の信頼獲得に向けた Fastly の取り組みをご紹介 プライバシー保護 ユーザーのデータを保護する方法をご覧ください サステナビリティダッシュボード Fastlyプラットフォームの電力使用量と温室効果ガス排出量を確認する

素晴らしいエクスペリエンスの構築に取り組む開発者を支援

Fastly を無料でお試しください
開発者 今すぐ素晴らしいアイディアを実現してみませんか？ Fast Forward 信頼性の高いインターネットの構築 開発ツール エッジを効かせ、コラボレーションを促進する開発ツール 開発者 SDK Fastly のプロダクトの構築に使用しているのと同じサービスをプログラム コミュニティ 世界中の開発者が集うコミュニティに参加 サインアップ 無料の開発者アカウントを作成する

Fastly を活用して高速かつ安全で魅力的なインターネットの構築を支援

Fastly とパートナーを組む理由 高速かつ安全で魅力的なエクスペリエンスの実現をサポート クラウドパートナー クラウドサービスと Fastly を統合するメリット チャネルパートナー Fastly 製品でソシューションや機能を強化 技術・統合パートナー パートナーエコシステムの詳細
パートナーポータルへのログイン Fastly パートナー向けリソースへのアクセス パートナー登録 Fastly 製品の再販/リファーラルを通じてビジネスを強化 パートナーを見つける ニーズに合わせて適切なパートナーをご紹介

信頼できる Fastly のサポート

ドキュメント Fastly の機能を最大限に活用 リソースライブラリ データシートやレポートなどをご覧ください Fastly Academy Fastly 製品に関する実践的な e ラーニングコース ラーニングセンター インターネットテクノロジーの詳細 ブログ 最新のアイディアやトレンドをご紹介 セキュリティ調査 セキュリティ強化に役立つ調査 Fastly の視点 専門家と業界のインサイトの詳細を見る
サポートセンター お困りですか？ お問い合わせ お気軽にご連絡ください
ブログに戻る

フォロー&ご登録

英語のみで利用可能

このページは現在英語でのみ閲覧可能です。ご不便をおかけして申し訳ございませんが、しばらくしてからこのページに戻ってください。

AI Innovation and Sustainability: Key Takeaways from the AI Action Summit

Simon Wistow

VP Strategic Initiatives, Fastly

CDN &amp; デリバリー業界インサイトパフォーマンス

The team at Fastly paid a lot of attention to the AI Action Summit that happened in Paris this week.  Representatives from 80 countries including world leaders, tech bosses, academics, and other experts, gathered at the 125-year-old Grand Palais for a two-day global summit to discuss the current state of AI as well as future goals for the hottest technology around.

The emergence of the new Deepseek R1 Large Language Model out of China a few weeks ago caused huge waves in the industry since it seemed to shift the epicenter of innovation away from Silicon Valley and they did it by training a model for a far, far lower price than its competitors - a claim of a relatively frugal $5M against a rumored $500M that OpenAI spent on training O1 (and $1 billion they are reportedly spending on GPT-5, up from $80-100 million to train GPT-4).

These events highlighted a number of concerns that many people have regarding topics ranging from the ethics of the AI Industry training its models on other people’s content, often without consent,  (with the added twist of industry giant OpenAI accusing Deepseek of using its models as a basis for its own training) to geopolitical power struggles, the need for regulation (both the US and the UK refused to sign the International AI Declaration claiming that it would stifle innovation) and, not least, the concerns about the enormous amounts of power needed to train and query Large Language Models. No frontier matters more in the sustainability conversation right now than AI, alongside worries about content consent and its impact on workers.

The activist group, Beyond Fossil Fuels put out a report which, amongst other things, claims that:

"New data centres alone could create up to 121 million tons CO2e more emissions [...]  and could take up to 20% of the renewable energy planned to be built in Europe by 2030 [...]  almost the same as what the entire transport sector will need to decarbonise itself"  - Jill McArdle, PhD

Sustainability at Fastly

Sustainability is a priority for Fastly. We believe that efficiency is a critical enabler of sustainability – by innovating data caching and delivery, we minimize computational waste, improve performance, and lessen environmental impact. We applied the lessons of almost 15 years of smart caching to bringing caching to AI, with sustainability as a first-class concern (we’ll talk more about this later).

We continue to prioritize sustainability with launches like our Sustainability Dashboard (currently in beta - and we’re working to get this to GA ASAP, with valuable feedback from the community getting us there even faster!) which allows our customers to know how much energy we are using for their workloads - allowing them to fine-tune their delivery chain to reduce energy consumption.

Additionally, at WebSummit in Lisbon last year I gave a keynote talk about Sustainability and the Web - in it, I talked about various techniques site owners could use (and how Fastly can make your website more sustainable and give it a speed boost)to reduce the amount of work done and therefore the amount of carbon generated. The elephant in the room is, of course, AI. But I argued that some of the same techniques that can be used for regular websites and traditional database-driven applications (which are cheap and well understood) could be used for LLMs too.

Caching is Still King

The best way to not burn electricity is not to do any work. In the web world, we do this by caching the results of queries. You can even use various sophisticated techniques to be able to combine smaller queries offsetting cache misses by augmenting the data with cached fragments or, in the best case scenario, being able to build an entire response from those same fragments reducing the amount of work needed to zero.

This is Fastly's bread and butter and what we were originally built for - through several innovative methods we are able to cache many more types of content than our competitors and get higher cache ratios. The interesting thing is that even small increases in cache hit ratio (CHR) can have dramatic results - increasing from 90% to 95% for example may seem small but in actuality, it HALVES the amount of traffic going back to the database - this gets the results to the user faster, saves energy AND protects the origin from traffic surges. In the long term, our customers need less hardware, with reduced environmental impact right across the lifecycle, from material extraction to end of life.

Last year we bought that innovation to bear on Large Language Models (LLMs). Conventional wisdom suggests that queries written in Natural Language are too free-form and variable to cache. The two phrases "Where can I get good coffee in San Francisco?" and  "Where's good coffee in SF?" mean the same thing but look different enough that they wouldn't cache the same. To do that you would need to analyze the grammar and extract the semantic concepts out of the query.

Our innovation was realizing that this was exactly what LLMs were already doing. They turn text into tokens and plot those tokens in a vector space - similar concepts, even if they are phrased differently, will be clustered together in the same N-dimensional space. If we took the coordinates in that space and used those to make a cache key then we could not only cache the two phrases above to the same answer but also even more dissimilar phrases asking the same question like "Can you recommend a coffee shop in San Francisco, California that serves great coffee?".

This turned into our AI Accelerator product which has been hugely popular with our customers and we're already working hard on other technologies that can help further and looking at other ways we can be part of the "Frugal AI" movement.

The Art of Doing Things Differently

And we're not the only ones thinking outside the box.

Beyond the work done by Deepseek, we're also seeing frugal innovations from small companies who are forced to innovate because they lack the huge war chest of the big players like OpenAI and hyperscalers like Microsoft, Google, and Meta. In "The Short Case for Nvidia" Jeffrey Emanuel lists a whole host of companies like Cerebras and Groq who are taking radically different approaches to chip design to provide performance that far exceeds that of Nvidia's flagship H100s.

Ultimately, this is a young industry that's still finding its feet. We hope that further leftfield inventions will reduce the massive Energy Budgets required for AI and ML.

始める準備はできましたか?

ぜひご連絡ください
専門家に相談する