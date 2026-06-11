Mark Richards is Media Field CTO at Fastly, where he helps leading media and entertainment companies scale, secure, and optimize their digital experiences. With nearly 30 years of experience in infrastructure, content delivery, and streaming media, Mark has held senior leadership roles at organizations including Hulu, Fox Interactive Media, and the Los Angeles Times. A Fastly veteran of more than a decade, he combines deep technical expertise with strategic insight to help enterprises innovate faster and deliver exceptional online experiences.

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