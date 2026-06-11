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Mark Richards
Media & Entertainment Field CTO, Fastly
Mark Richards is Media Field CTO at Fastly, where he helps leading media and entertainment companies scale, secure, and optimize their digital experiences. With nearly 30 years of experience in infrastructure, content delivery, and streaming media, Mark has held senior leadership roles at organizations including Hulu, Fox Interactive Media, and the Los Angeles Times. A Fastly veteran of more than a decade, he combines deep technical expertise with strategic insight to help enterprises innovate faster and deliver exceptional online experiences.
Six Common Live Streaming Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
After years of supporting some of the world's biggest live streaming events, we've seen the same mistakes surface time and again. Here's how to avoid them.