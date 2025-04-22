One platform for AI visibility, security and control
Fastly for AI
One platform to build, secure, and deliver your apps, AI, and data — inline, in single-digit milliseconds, on the network already carrying your traffic.
Trusted by the world's leading companies
Powering the best AI experiences
From delivery to deployment, observability and security, Fastly delivers the speed, control and scale you need to power AI experiences that your users - and your budget - can count on.
Why AI teams build on Fastly
With AI traffic growing 6.5X faster than human traffic, a platform to control AI is no longer optional. A single control panel for AI operations, insights and security.
Unified AI visibility
Searchable prompt and completion logs, token attribution,and real-time traffic insights-no blind spots.
Lower AI costs
Virtual keys with budget caps, rate limits, and per-session attribution cut unaccounted spend across vendors.
Content protection
Control how AI crawlers access your content on your terms — block, throttle, deceive, or allow.
Inline AI security
AI Firewall stops prompt injection at the edge in real time. Deterministic detection, no GPU required.
API contract enforcement
Schema enforcement holds agentic traffic to the contract you already published. Log it or block it, service by service.
Drop-in simplicity
Route 700+ public and self-hosted models through one endpoint. Bring your own keys, no pipeline changes.
Why your AI workloads need a caching layer
AI workloads can be more than an order of magnitude slower than non-LLM processing. Your users feel the difference from tens of milliseconds to multiple seconds, and over thousands of requests your servers feel it too. Semantic caching maps queries to concepts as vectors, caching answers no matter how a question is asked. It's a recommended best practice from major LLM providers — and AI Accelerator makes it easy.
Real results on Fastly
"Whether you are a small shop or a mega enterprise, there is something in the Fastly platform that your service and application teams can leverage to drive customer value."
Jefferson Frazer
Director of Cloud Infrastructure
68%
Lower storage costs
115 PB
Content delivered in 90 days
"Fastly's security solutions greatly protect us from malicious attacks and also protect our origin from excessive traffic, without impacting customer experience."
Yanyan Ni
Principal Engineer, Site Reliability Engineering
90%
Reduction in bot traffic
250+
Sites protected
"Fastly Bot Management significantly reduced our unwanted bot traffic. The ease of use in rule building, rapid visualization of signals, and behavioral analysis and mitigation all justified the investment."
Randy Naraine
Cybersecurity Architect
30-50%
Bot traffic reduction
3 days
35 sites migrated
"As an engineering leader, I care deeply about the interplay between the developer experience and the security experience. Building trust with developers is easier with Fastly."
Matt Brandman
Senior Engineering Manager, Platform Security
Featured AI use cases
Featured resources
FAQs
What is Fastly's AI Accelerator and how does it improve AI performance?
AI Accelerator is a semantic caching solution for LLM APIs used in generative AI applications. AI request handling sits at the edge, using intelligent semantic caching and optimized delivery so organizations provide faster AI responses. Fewer trips to the LLM API also save on token costs.
What is semantic caching and how does it optimize LLM costs?
Semantic caching identifies and reuses similar or equivalent AI responses rather than caching only exact matches. It breaks a query into meaningful concepts to match future queries that are semantically similar. Applied at the edge, it reduces redundant inference calls, lowers token costs, and delivers faster responses.
What is AI Bot Management?
AI Bot Management identifies, classifies, and controls automated traffic from AI crawlers to protect applications, APIs, and infrastructure — while allowing legitimate bots and human users. With ContentGuard for pre-cache inspection, you choose whether to block, allow, or intercept requests from bots.
What is the Fastly MCP Server?
The Fastly Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server is your secure bridge to AI-driven operations on the Fastly platform. Use AI models to manage infrastructure, security settings, and performance monitoring through natural language — covering configuration, cache purging, security audits, and metrics.
How does Fastly AI integrate with my existing AI stack?
Fastly is a high-performance delivery and optimization layer that sits in front of your existing AI infrastructure and LLM providers. Because it acts as a performance-enhancing proxy rather than a model replacement, teams accelerate AI workloads without changing frameworks, pipelines, or model choices.
Is Fastly AI suitable for enterprise, production workloads?
Yes. Fastly AI is built for enterprise-scale applications that demand reliability, security, and predictable performance, with the controls, observability, and scalability required to run AI in production while delivering faster experiences to end users globally.
Govern. Control. Protect.
One platform to build, secure, and deliver your apps, AI, and data.