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Omeed Nosrati
Field CTO - Americas
Omeed Nostari is a go-to-market and business development leader at Fastly, specializing in SaaS and PaaS, security, and edge technology. He focuses on helping organizations drive growth through strong technical strategy, customer-centric sales, and scalable platform adoption. Omeed is passionate about maximizing the potential of people and how they interact with technology.
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