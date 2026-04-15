Zac Shenker is a streaming media specialist at Fastly, focused on advancing modern video delivery and real-time streaming architectures. His work centers on technologies like QUIC and HTTP/3, helping bring scalable, low-latency media delivery from emerging standards into real-world production. He is closely engaged in the evolution of next-generation protocols such as Media over QUIC (MoQ), working at the intersection of infrastructure, performance, and developer experience to shape how live and on-demand video is delivered at internet scale.

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