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Zac Shenker
Global Director of Domain Strategy - Media, Entertainment, Gaming & AdTech
Zac Shenker is a streaming media specialist at Fastly, focused on advancing modern video delivery and real-time streaming architectures. His work centers on technologies like QUIC and HTTP/3, helping bring scalable, low-latency media delivery from emerging standards into real-world production. He is closely engaged in the evolution of next-generation protocols such as Media over QUIC (MoQ), working at the intersection of infrastructure, performance, and developer experience to shape how live and on-demand video is delivered at internet scale.
Media over QUIC: Can Streaming Finally Have Both Scale and Low Latency?
Media over QUIC (MoQ) aims to unify low latency and scale by streaming real-time media over QUIC, replacing segments with a more efficient delivery model.